VALDOSTA – Coastal Plain EOA and Men 4 Men partner again for the annual Family Fun Day.
The event is scheduled for 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 25, Scott Park, 900 Old Statenville Road, organizers said in a statement.
“The event is held to promote a stronger and more informed community and will be a fun day of sharing and caring,” they added. “This is an excellent opportunity for participating vendors to showcase their services and/or programs, highlighting their uniqueness.
“Community members will be made aware of the many services available to them throughout this community.” There will be a campaign walk against gun violence, organizers said. Community leaders, students, parents and all community members are invited to participate in this walk to bring awareness to this issue in our community.
“No one is immune to gun violence,” organizers said.
The walk will begin at 11 a.m. at Scott Park. Organizers encourage participants to wear orange.
