VALDOSTA — Roberta Carmickle has been feeding the homeless in Valdosta for many years.
She and her husband, Hank, owned Downtown Diner on West Hill Avenue, where they began feeding the homeless population of Lowndes County in 2009.
Since, they have continued their work to serve free meals to the homeless, people on fixed income and the elderly. Their eldest son, Budd, joined the business to form BHB (Bobby, Hank and Budd) Mobile Kitchen.
Budd said, “My mom got me caught on to the mobile kitchen and it has been very beneficial to give back to the community.”
BHB travels between Georgia, Illinois and beyond to set up at festivals. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Salvation Army and Saturday at the park (across from Sam’s BBQ), BHB serves free meals to Lowndes County.
“We travel to festivals and make money to buy supplies for our service days,” Carmickle said. “I want to give back to the community.”
The family traveled to Mayfield, Kentucky last year where they stayed for 70 days to feed and assist victims of the 2021 West Kentucky tornado.
“The people were so grateful that we arrived because there was no electricity and no food,” she said. “It was great to be able to provide people with breakfast, lunch and dinner.”
According to Carmickle, the idea came to her in a bright light and a voice said, “feed my sheep.” She immediately jumped into action by purchasing a home for her mission to feed, house and clothe those in need.
“All my life I wanted to give, give, give. All my life I’ve wanted to help people but this really enables me to help a lot of people,” Carmickle said. “This is my mission and it’s something that I have dedicated my life to.”
Carmickle said they feed about 65-75 people a well balanced meal four times a week.
For those who are interested in donating money, food or eating utensils or being a volunteer, contact Roberta Carmickle at (217) 742-4740 (BHB Mobile Kitchen) or visit 3734 Robbin Lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.