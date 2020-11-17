VALDOSTA – Valdosta’s spring recycling event was canceled due to COVID-19 but it needed to return for fall, said Richard Hardy, city public works director.
The city hosted the event last week at Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St., as a drive through.
COVID-19 is still an ever-present threat and just like people should protect themselves from it, the Earth needs to be protected from the disease of pollution, city officials said.
“We still need to do this,” Hardy said. “People have been accumulating a lot of material and we want to keep all this material out of the landfills.”
And these materials aren’t your regular plastics, paper and cardboard. These are old and unused electronics that residents may have had sitting around their house.
Hardy said there’s an importance in recycling these materials rather than throwing them out. The latter allows them to just sit in landfills, emphasis on “sit” as these materials do not deteriorate.
They just “take up space.”
The City of Valdosta contracted Atlanta Recycling Solutions to take and process all materials gathered from the event.
“They go through it and they process all the boards, any type of metal, copper, aluminum and all the plastics,” Hardy said. “They recycle everything that they can (and) whatever’s left gets discarded.”
Nothing’s reused by them specifically, but after tearing apart the electronics and sifting through the recyclable innards, the company sends it to where it can be used and properly disposes of the rest.
The recycling event was expected to be a big job as Hardy said the city expected more electronics than usual. According to him, the city expected to receive 15-20 tons of materials.
Volunteers helped. Hardy said several volunteers participated, including residents senior and younger, and Valdosta State University fraternity Phi Beta Sigma.
The Sigma volunteers said they were inspired to take on recycling after participating in the “Love Your River” clean-up event in October.
Sigma Reggie Hunter said it was a great way to give back to the community while getting a closer look at how pollution might be affecting it.
“You just kind of realize how much trash, with the river clean up, is really out there and then how many people are really needing to get rid of (electronics),” Hunter said. “They might just sit it on the side of the road and it gets picked up and thrown somewhere.”
Being part of cleanup events gives volunteers a wider perspective, he said, especially for a group of biology and environmental science majors.
Sigma Mike Nwagbara said it shows a present force actively saving the environment rather than something you read about; case in point – Atlanta Recycling Solutions.
“They break down the metals and sell it off,” he said. “Granted, it is for profit and whatnot but at the same time, it’s something important because all these electronics can’t just sit around and rot.”
But it was also good to be around like-minded people, he said, who want to save the environment.
