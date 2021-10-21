VALDOSTA – A certain excitement buzzes through Sawyer Theatre.
For the first time since the start of the pandemic, Valdosta State University choreographers and dancers are preparing for a live dance show.
Yes, VSU Theatre & Dance produced a dance show last fall. The dances were recorded, streamed via internet to audiences.
Recordings are good. Streaming is better than nothing. But dance is bigger than recordings. Dance transcends streaming.
Live dance is the movement but is also the thump of the ball of a foot striking the stage. It's inhalations and exhalations of breath. The subtle vacillation of audience members' heads following the movements from stage left to stage right and back again.
"Fall Dances: Identities" includes several new dance pieces by VSU dance faculty – choreographers Sarah Wildes Arnett, Melissa Piho and Nina Kossler.
They said audiences should expect a diverse collection of works following the "Identities" theme. Works that can reveal as much about the choreographers and dancers as it can each audience member's reaction to them.
Often in the programs for the fall dance show, each choreographer provides a summary about her work. But other than the titles of each dance, they provide no extra descriptions.
Dance transcends words.
For one of Pihos' dances, the title is a symbol. Asked if she wanted to describe the symbol, she said no. She would rather each person give it and the dance whatever meaning they find.
The second half of the show is dominated by Arnett's epic "Such Sweet Thunder," which includes her choreography. She works with VSU Theatre faculty member Ian Andersen here. "Thunder" couples play excerpts from Shakespeare with the music of Duke Ellington.
OK, so dance does not always transcend words ... if the words are by William Shakespeare. But dance, Shakespeare and Ellington should be a magical mix.
The Dances
“Pas de Odaliques” from Le Corsaire
Original choreography inspired by Marius Petipa, restaging by Sarah Wildes Arnett
Music composition by Adolpe Adam and Cesare Pugni
Music performance by The Evergreen Symphony Orchestra
Lighting Design by Ruth A. Brandvik
Costume Design by Chalise Ludlow
Performed by Skylar Fielding, Akira Gilmore (Thursday/Saturday), Marisa Lauer, Meredith Reitz (Friday/Sunday), Emily Ruiz (Understudy).
I am Aware…
Choreography by Melissa Pihos
Movement invention created by the cast and Melissa Pihos from specific prompts surrounding self-perception, identity, stereotypes and perceptions of others.
Spoken Word created by the cast
Music by Max Richter
Sound recording by the Cast
Sound Design and Editing by Melissa Pihos
Voice recording by the cast
Lighting Design by Jesse Latherow
Costume Design by Chalise Ludlow
Performed by Shadiah Edwards, Mallory Jones, Cassady Lake, Lasana Murphy, Armisya Randolph, Annabelle Rose, Emma Singer, Maya Tupek, Victoria Wells.
I am…we are…
Choreography: Nina Kossler, with contributions from the dancers
Cast: Kailey Baez, Kirstie Henderson, Marisa Lauer, Emma McGuffey, Meredith Reitz
Music by: Michael Wall, with contributions from the dancers
Sound editing by: Nina Kossler
Lighting: Natalie Sorrento
Costume: Joey Opal Pitts
Choreography: Melissa Pihos
Music by Safari Riot featuring Grayson Sanders, Ludwig Gorannson
Sound Design and Editing by ActivePhaze
Lighting Design by Jesse Latherow
Costume Design by Chandler Percy
Performed by Tiyrai Anderson, Kailey Baez, Sklar Fielder, Akira Gilmore, Kirstie Henderson, Marisa Lauer, Mckenzie Manor, Emma McGuffey, Lasana Murphy, Meredith Reitz.
Unmasked
Choreography: Nina Kossler
Videography: Melissa Pihos & Nina Kossler
Editing: Nina Kossler
Cast: Akira Gilmore
Music by Fink
Costumes: Chalise Ludlow
Through The Valley
Choreography: Nina Kossler
Cast: Kailey Baez, Skylar Fielder, Cassady Lake, Lasana Murphy, Maya Tupek
Music by Mumford & Sons
Lighting: Natalie Sorrento
Costume: Chalise Ludlow
* In loving memory of Lauren Elizabeth Kossler, 1954-2021*
Such Sweet Thunder
Choreography by Sarah Wildes Arnett
Stage Direction by Sarah Wildes Arnett and Ian Andersen
Play Excerpts by William Shakespeare
Music by Duke Ellington & his Orchestra
Sound Design by Sarah Wildes Arnett and Ian Andersen
Voice Recording Delaiah Harris & Christian Paris
Lighting & Projection Design by Ruth A. Brandvik
Costume Design by Chalise Ludlow
I. “The Telecasters” from Macbeth
• Macbeth: Christian Paris
• The Witches: Joey Opal Pitts, Rachel Vuong, Suzanne Nelson
• Banquo: Jeremiah Mclain
• Lady Macbeth: Kailey Baez
• The Witches (Aerialists): Cassady Lake, Meredith Reitz, Mallory Jones
II. “Such Sweet Thunder” from Othello
• Othello: Joey Opal Pitts
• Desdemona: Shadiah Edwards
III. “Half the Fun/Lately” from Antony and Cleopatra
• Cleopatra: Suzanne Nelson
• Cleopatra (Dance): Lasana Murphy
• Ensemble: Kailey Baez, Shadiah Edwards, Kirstie Henderson,
Mallory Jones, Cassady Lake, Emma McGuffey, Lasana Murphy,
Armisya Randolph, Meredith Reitz, Annabelle Rose, Emma Singer
IV. “Star Crossed Lovers” from Romeo and Juliet
• Juliet: Rachel Vuong
• Juliet (Dance): Emma Singer
• Romeo (Dance): Armisya Randolph
V. “Sonnet for Sister Kate” from The Taming of the Shrew • Katherina: Annabelle Rose
VI. “Circle of Fourths” • Full Company
VSU Theatre & Dance's "Fall Dances: Identities" plays 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 21-23; 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, Sawyer Theatre, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. NOTE: The play contains mature themes. More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts. Masks are not mandated for audiences but are strongly encouraged.
