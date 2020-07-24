VALDOSTA – Several pastors are spearheading an effort to recall Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson.
The group is circulating a petition to recall Matheson for what it says has been a lack of discipline and leadership in dealing with a police use-of-force incident that has resulted in a federal lawsuit against the city.
They are also calling for the resignation of Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan and pushing for the ouster of Valdosta Police Lt. Billy Wheeler.
Plaintiff Antonio Smith and his attorney, Nathaniel Haugabrook, claim in the federal lawsuit that Wheeler slammed Smith to the ground injuring his wrist after mistaking him for another man with a warrant in February. They argue excessive force was used and Smith’s civil rights were violated.
Matheson said shortly after the lawsuit was filed the officers involved in the incident will not be disciplined.
Matheson is being sued alongside Manahan, the Valdosta City Council, Wheeler, patrolman Dominic Henry, patrolman Patrick Barrett and patrolman Hudson Durden.
City leaders learned during a Valdosta City Council meeting this month that residents are gathering signatures to have Matheson recalled.
Pastor Jimmy Boyd, who is president of the Valdosta-Lowndes Community Alliance, told The Valdosta Daily Times the group started the process about two weeks ago. He confirmed about 50 pastors are assisting with the petitioning.
“Somebody has to police the police,” Boyd said. “We need some type of police reform, a review board or something, but we can’t continue to have this type of action in our community. This is a city without limits.”
Faith leaders have also come together to form a group they are calling Concerned Clergy of Valdosta; Boyd said the group was established prior to reports of the excessive force lawsuit.
Concerned Clergy recently emailed a letter to Valdosta City Council members, Matheson and Manahan demanding Wheeler retire or be discharged as a city employee. They ask him to be barred from working for the city or the county in future years.
The group also requests the maneuver Wheeler used to “take down” Smith be banned. They are asking that VPD officers not be allowed to use the maneuver when “confronted with a non-threatening, compliant, cooperative person while being questioned by police.”
The letter argues that City Manager Mark Barber, along with the other city officials, have failed the City of Valdosta and its residents.
Boyd, a member of Concerned Clergy, said the incident involving Smith and police was the tipping point for the organization.
Though Barber is not named in the lawsuit, Boyd said he should still be held accountable as he “has the authority over the police department.
"If you’re not part of the solution, you’re part of the problem,” Boyd said.
He said residents are frustrated and outraged and said he inserted himself into the matter due to the city's failure to discipline the officers involved.
“I think that this is the type of behavior that causes Valdosta not to come together but stay separate,” he said. “When you don’t have leaders that are concerned about the city, it is a disservice.”
He advocates for a review board. Matheson announced earlier in the month that Barber suggested establishing a review board.
Former Valdosta Police Chief Brian Childress has said under his watch a review board was part of the standard operating procedure of the department, but it was disbanded after his departure.
Boyd said faith leaders would like to have formal discussions with city leaders regarding the issue of police reform.
“I am concerned for the well-being of every citizen in the City of Valdosta,” Matheson said in a statement. “I further appreciate the involvement of our clergy in all aspects of our life. Valdosta is and always has been a faith-based community, and we will remain guided by those principles of love and forgiveness.”
The city has declined additional response, with leaders saying they do not comment during pending litigation. However, Valdosta City Councilman Joseph "Sonny" Vickers advocated speaking out on the incident during a City Council meeting this week.
