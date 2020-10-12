HAHIRA – “He’s got the whole world in His hands,” one group sang out. The other group walked almost silently with light chatter.
Coming from opposite directions on Main Street, the two groups connected in the road’s center near the Hahira Depot – an action symbolizing solidarity – at the Faith and Blue Peace Walk and Food Drive Saturday.
Faith and Blue was part of a nationally recognized weekend that brought local community leaders and residents together for a common purpose.
The goal was to exhibit unity between faith leaders, community residents and law enforcement. The peace walk was hosted during a period of tension between community members and police officers across the nation.
The walk attracted a crowd at the Hahira Depot where city leaders spoke to residents and later served them lunch.
Josh Owen, pastor of NorthBridge Church, was a key organizer of Hahira’s Faith and Blue.
“We support the leaders of this community,” he said during a speech. “We’re in this thing together, and I believe that unity is going to be the best and most strategic way to get anything accomplished and to hear different ideas and bring things to the table.”
He said he believes Hahira can be an example of unification for others.
Mayor Bruce Cain said he is proud of how the city consistently comes together.
“It’s just something that the community can be proud of because no matter what goes on, we always stick together,” he said.
Lisa Lambert watched from the crowd. Lambert said she believes Faith and Blue and similar gatherings are necessary given the current social climate.
“There’s so much chaos you see going on around the world, and I think we need something to show that everybody is one, and there’s no reason to be fighting each other or arguing with each other,” she said.
Alongside Lambert, Ashley Lambert Ehinger stood with her two children and niece. Ehinger is a member of Bethany Baptist Church, a participating organizer.
Ehinger said she attended the event to show her children that police officers are present to help and they should not be afraid of them.
Organizers expressed the desire to have the peace walk return in 2021 “bigger” and “better.”
