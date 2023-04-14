In an article in the Woodstock Family Life June 2018 issue I learned about the Appalachian Trail.
The trail is a 2,189.8-mile footpath that starts at Spring Mountain in Georgia. I live here in Valdosta but I can still claim a Georgia connection here.
The New Testament talks about a path also in Matthew 7:13-14 “Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate and broad is the way, which leadeth to destruction; and many there be which go in therat: Because strait is the gate and narrow is the way, which leaders unto life, and few there be that find it.”
Why are there few that find it?
Luke 13:24 reads “Strive to enter in at the strait gate: for many, I say unto you, will seek to enter in, and shall not be able.”
Why will they be not able? Consider what John 3:5 says “Jesus answered, Verily, verily, I say unto thee, Except a man be born of water and of the Spirit, he cannot enter into the kingdom of God. When you are baptized in the name of Jesus Christ you shall be able to enter into the kingdom of God.”
No hiker would start on any trail without preparation. Physical strength to continue the journey. Supplies would be necessary, food, drink, clothing and a sleeping bag. Even a guide would be helpful.
The strait and narrow way requires preparation also before you can be baptized.
Prayer, faith, repentance and the ability to endure to the end. The Gift of the Holy Ghost will be the guide on this journey.
The Appalachian Trail ends at Mount Katahdin in Maine. The strait and narrow path ends in eternal life which is a destination well worth the trip.
Margaret Fagre is a resident of Valdosta and member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.