VALDOSTA – After spending the last two years adjusting to a pandemic, medical experts are on high alert of three illnesses ushering in a new "tridemic" this winter.
According to the Associated Press, doctors across the nation are bracing for the possibility that respiratory syncytial virus, influenza and COVID-19 could combine to stress hospitals, which they have deemed as a "tridemic."
Georgia has been noted as one of several states reporting unusually high numbers of confirmed flu cases for this early in the season, with the Georgia Department of Public Health’s website reporting five influenza outbreaks, 77 metro area influenza hospitalizations and one influenza associated death during the week ending Oct. 15.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention displays the average number of RSV tests that were performed, and the average percent of those that were positive from three adjacent weeks: the specified week, and the weeks preceding and following it. This is also known as a centered 3-week moving average.
The CDC noted the percentage of positive antigen RSV tests by a three-week moving average in Georgia was 9.552 out of 2099.5 total antigen detection tests. The percentage of RSV polymerase chain reaction tests by three-week moving average was 10.522 out of 1450.5.
Lowndes County has seen 17,585 confirmed COVID cases, 304 confirmed deaths and 726 hospitalizations since the pandemic’s start. Statewide, Georgia has seen more than 2,246,700 confirmed cases, with more than 33,679 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, according to recent state health department reports.
Dr. Brian Griner, M.D. of the Griner Medical Group and South Georgia Medical Center, said in an interview with The Valdosta Daily Times that the CDC is reporting low levels for COVID and other respiratory-related illnesses due to being two weeks behind in compiled data but predicts a massive increase in numbers through the next week.
“Just for (our) office alone yesterday, we still had about two or three COVID (cases) that were popping up, and we saw roughly 150 sick visits yesterday (Oct. 24). We had about 50 or 60 positive for influenza A, which is typically the H3N2 virus, which is the predominant serotype that we're seeing right now. And also in the younger children, usually infants, we've been seeing more RSV,” he said.
“Now hospital-wide, from a pediatric standpoint, I think we have one (case) in the hospital with COVID, two or three with RSV, and two or three with influenza as well, and the adult side is mainly influenza, causing hospitalizations for us more so than COVID or RSV. So, we're kind of seeing it all over.”
Griner noted that local pharmacies running out of treatments for influenza, such as Tamiflu, exacerbates the problem, as health officials don’t expect this many cases so early in the year and haven’t had the chance to stock up.
Due to these challenges, he said he believes medical offices and hospitals will see even higher numbers of influenza, and possibly RSV and COVID in the upcoming weeks.
“Unfortunately, I think we're just now beginning to ride part of this wave up. I expect our flu numbers to get even higher over the next week or so. It'll probably supplant and then we’ll see it with COVID and probably with RSV as well too. Then hopefully, by the next two weeks, it’ll start cutting down. That's usually how this kind of thing goes, usually at three to four weeks it kind of starts backing off a little bit. So hopefully that will help out and you know, give us a little bit of a breather,” he said.
“The next couple of weeks are going to be pretty steady and very busy. I mean, horribly. Urgent cares and walk-ins are packed currently, with people wanting to get tested, wanting to get treated, if possible. And the thing is that people who have other co-morbid factors, it's not just that they may have the flu, but sometimes the flu can in turn predispose you to developing pneumonia as well as RSV or even COVID. And so, you get a more severe infection that you think is something mild, and then you get severely sick. So you've got to be very careful with these illnesses.”
Griner said the best data for prevention of illness would be the influenza vaccine, which he said helps build up extra immunity against illness, even if it doesn’t have a particular strain.
Kristin Patten, public information officer and risk communicator for the South Health District of the GDPH, said during the last 60 days, Lowndes Health Department administered a total of 1,288 flu vaccines, 246 COVID booster doses and 31 COVID primary doses, and the GDPH encourages people to keep up to date on immunizations.
“Part of living a healthy lifestyle is protecting yourself from illnesses. Immunizations can help reduce absences from work, school and other events, as well as decrease the spread of illness in your home, workplace and community. Adult and childhood immunizations are available at all local county health departments in the South Health District,” according to a GDPH statement.
Griner said the best way to prevent and combat any potential illness would be to stick to “tried and true” methods of staying healthy, such as hand washing and avoiding risky behaviors.
“If you're talking about COVID, RSV or the flu, hand washing is always key. Vaccinate wherever appropriate. If you can get the flu vaccine, I said that we have the best data for that going back decades. ... People who are already sick, trying to isolate them as much as possible," he said. "Then try to have a good healthy lifestyle, which is eating appropriately, avoiding risk factors such as smoking, getting control of chronic health conditions, and even exercise as well. All that helps improve your immune system. All these things together can help you fight off what could be a potentially fatal illness."
For more information, visit the South Health District of the GDPH’s site at https://southhealthdistrict.com/.
