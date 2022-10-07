VALDOSTA – National Hispanic Heritage Month will close out with a celebration of Latino culture at the Willis L. Miller Library.
The Valdosta Latino Association will host its Second Annual Expo Latino in the library’s parking lot on 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15.
According to event organizers, the expo will feature various vendor booths such as the Lowndes County Department of Public Health, cultural exhibits and family activities. The team has also booked a live mariachi band and assembled an international food court.
Arthur Morin, VLA president, said the event is open to all and is a great way to get connected to the Latino community in South Georgia.
“It’s also a great way for members of the Latino community to come and find out about all the different resources, especially educational and social services. For example, we’re hosting it at the regional library, which is a great source of all things educational and cultural,” he said.
‘Law firms have come in the past, some of which are knowledgeable about immigration. We have church groups coming out as well and we have Goodwill as a vendor that helps supply items for families. ... It's all about cultural exchange and taking care of each other.”
Sponsors include Lee Container, Georgia Power, Greater United Way, Trejo, Farmers and Merchants Bank, Barnes, Amerigroup RealSolutions, Great American Cobbler, Healthcare Services and Voight’s Crane Rental.
For more information, go to www.valdostalatino.org or email info@valdostalatino.org.
