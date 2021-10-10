VALDOSTA – Residents filled the Willis L. Miller Library parking lot to celebrate Latino culture Saturday.
The Valdosta Latino Association observed National Hispanic Heritage Month with the first Expo Latino.
The expo was formed with the goal to build relationships within the Latino community, according to organizers.
The expo grew out of a previous festival that had been held in the Lake Park area for a few years, said Arthur Morin, president of the Valdosta Latino Association.
It featured cultural food and dance demonstrations, educational activities, and music.
Food vendors sold cultural meals and offered demonstrations on how to make street corn and handmade tortillas.
“We are excited for the turn out that we received this year and we are hoping that next year will be bigger and better,” said Maribel Trejo, Expo Latino coordinator, Valdosta Latino Association.
The organization partnered with the South Georgia Regional Library to execute an event filled with cultural and non-cultural vendors that could serve the needs of participants.
Sponsors included Lee Container, Georgia Power, the United Way, Clinch Memorial Hospital, Great American Cobbler, Trejo, Barnes Healthcare Services and Voight’s Crane Rental.
