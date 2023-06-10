Experience Ella's Way: Family legacy upholds local eatery

VALDOSTA — Ella Mae Brown was the manager of Top Corral from 1976 until 2006, originally owned by Ralph and Gay Moore.
In 2006, Brown was offered the option to buy Top Corral, making it her own by changing the name to Ella’s Top Corral.
At this time her grandson, Nicholas “Nick” Perry was entering the sixth grade at Lowndes Middle School. During the summer he would have to “hand patty” ground beef all day long.
“I had not the slightest desire to work in the restaurant, let alone hand patty ground beef from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. But after completing my first summer and making enough to buy any type of clothing and shoes I wanted for school my mind quickly did a turn,” Perry said.
After graduating high school and attending Valdosta State University, Perry answered the call of purpose to succeed his grandmother in leadership at Ella’s.
“My desires to leave Valdosta to set sail into the world were attempting to override my true purpose being the legacy my grandmother created by consistency, hard work and dedication to our family and to the community through the restaurant,” he said.
At 23, Perry took over as general manager and owner of Ella’s Top Corral.
He introduced Kyle Webb as a business development, catering and advertising operator, expanding Ella’s brand presence throughout multiple avenues in Valdosta-Lowndes County.
Perry and Webb’s primary focus during the last five years has been removing Ella’s as a “fast-food” chain and categorizing it as a local eatery in the community.
“Ella’s Top Corral has been a presence in our community for years. Often, it is a place of choice to eat for many generations, grandparents bringing their grandkids, and their parents coming through at lunch, a community staple.
“We keep things simple at Ella’s Top Corral. Our top priority is to provide quality customer service to all of our patrons, quality food and lots of love to each individual who walks through our doors,” Perry said.
Perry said Ella’s success depends on the community it serves and the business is always willing to give back to the community.
Ella’s is a Community Partner in Education for Valdosta City and Lowndes County schools, donating more than $2,000 in meals to citizenship and academic award students for the 2022-23 school year.
In 2022, Perry and Webb established the Ella’s Way Scholarship Fund, through Lowndes Education Improvement Fund Board. In addition, Ella’s has partnered with several nonprofits and businesses including the Special Olympics of South Georgia, the Southside Library Boosters, the Salvation Army of Valdosta, the Boys and Girls Club of Valdosta, etc.
Perry said, “All the time, knowledge, wisdom and love she poured into me and the business had to continue down the line. Not only to my siblings and first of kin but to everyone who wants to experience Ella’s way.”
Ella’s Top Corral incorporates the original Top Corral menu from 1976, featuring hand-patted, fresh ground beef or “Top” burgers, footlong hotdogs and classic hand-spun milkshakes.
Ms. Ella, affectionally known by her staff and the community, can be found at Ella’s Top Corral usually in the kitchen making meals with love and a bright smile.
For the future of Ella’s Top Corral, Perry said that he is trusting the biblical Jeremiah 29:11, “For I know the plans I have for you.”