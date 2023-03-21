VALDOSTA — Wild Adventures Theme Park opened this past weekend with its latest addition and announced even more projects as part of the park’s multi-million dollar expansions in 2023.
Wild Adventures opened for its 2023 season Saturday with the all-new Oasis Outpost, a nearly three-acre addition to the park.
“Oasis Outpost provides families with new ways to escape, have adventures and get close to our very special and intriguing animals,” said Jon Vigue, vice president and general manager. “The whole area is designed to create an unforgettable experience.”
Among Oasis Outpost’s many attractions is the Trail Trackers adventure ride, where kids can get behind the wheel and drive into a leopard and sulcata tortoise habitat to observe their behaviors, park representatives said in a statement.
The new Misty Springs Soak Station offers a refreshing play area with towering misting posts and splash pads, and the area features two Stay and Play Zones for children to explore while parents relax, park representatives said.
Oasis Outpost is also the home of a new Wild Adventures restaurant, Paradise Pizza. The new location will serve personal-sized pizzas, salads and boba lemonades.
“Of course, my favorite part of Oasis Outpost is the additions we made to our animal family,” Vigue said. “Inside this area you will meet caracals, African crested porcupines, prairie dogs, tamanduas and spider monkeys.”
Oasis Outpost is just one part of the multi-million dollar investments Wild Adventures is making in 2023, park representatives said.
Vigue recently announced the construction of a new campground experience.
“In 2024, the adventure will get bigger when Wild Adventures provides families with a one-of-a-kind way to sleep under the stars and next to the animals at a brand-new seven-acre campground adjacent to the theme park,” Vigue said. “The full-facility campground, including a camp store and bathhouse, offers a mixture of RV and tent camping with special amenities like a fishing pond and walking trails, as well as close-up experiences to interact with and learn about some amazing animals.”
Wild Adventures will break ground on the new campground in early summer with plans to open in 2024. Vigue also announced an expansion of the park’s Wild Adventures Christmas event.
“We are taking our Christmas spirit to the next level with a new floating lake spectacular featuring thousands of sparkling lights, an immersive walk-through illuminated tunnel that rhythmically dances to your favorite Christmas songs, and the addition of beloved Christmas characters and experiences, including a Gingerbread Village created to capture one-of-a-kind photo memories,” Vigue said. “This expansion will transform Wild Adventures Christmas into a must-experience event for all of South Georgia, North Florida and beyond.”
The new Oasis Outpost, the construction of a campground and the expansion of Wild Adventures Christmas represent a multi-million dollar investment over the next year, park representatives said.
The Wild Adventures LIVE! concert series begins April 1 and features award-winning and platinum-selling artists Styx, Lee Brice, REO Speedwagon, T.I., etc. A complete listing of the Wild Adventures LIVE! concert lineup can be found at WildAdventures.com/Concerts.
Splash Island Waterpark, which is included with admission to Wild Adventures, opens April 1.
For more information about the new Oasis Outpost, Wild Adventures’ special events and how to visit with a 2023 Season Pass, visit WildAdventures.com.
