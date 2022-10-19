VALDOSTA — The Exchange Club recognized Baby Safety Month with a donation to South Health District’s Baby LUV (Lowndes Unique Victories).
Jennifer Williams, Exchange Club president, said program representatives spoke to the club in September for Safety Baby Month. Following the visit, the club purchased items to donate.
Last week, the club presented the donation of pack and plays to the program representatives.
Tiffany Crowell, perinatal executive director and coordinator of the Baby LUV Program, said many infants are sleeping in beds with their family members which is dangerous. The donation will save the lives of children in Lowndes County, she added.
The mission of the Baby LUV/PAT Georgia Strong Families Healthy Start program is to prevent premature births and infant deaths by providing education and case management to high-risk pregnant women.
The program utilizes the Parents as Teachers curriculum to guide structured and evidenced-based home visits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.