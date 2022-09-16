VALDOSTA – The Exchange Club of Valdosta will host a new holiday event, the Valdosta Tree Fest.
It will be "a beautiful event for the whole family which will benefit nonprofit groups in the Valdosta area," organizers said in a statement.
The event will be held 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, in the Ballroom of the Hilton Garden Inn, 1702 Gornto Road.
The event will feature "20 beautifully decorated Christmas trees in a silent auction to benefit 20 local nonprofits that provide services to the Valdosta area," organizers said. "Join us for the cheerful display of holiday trees, delicious holiday treats and festive music for the season, all while making a difference in our community.
All proceeds will go directly to the participating nonprofits, organizers said.
"Bid on your favorite tree(s) in the silent auction," organizers said. "At the end of the day, if you are the winning bidder, you’re able to take home the tree and all its decorations. Your winning bid amount will be your donation to the nonprofit that decorated the tree."
In addition to the tree, each nonprofit will display information about their services. Donation boxes will be available next to each tree for people who want to donate to the nonprofits separately from the silent auction.
Santa Claus will be at the Valdosta Tree Fest all day to greet children and hear their wishes for Christmas. Elves will take pictures to capture the moment.
The trees are three or four feet high to fit any room in a home or office.
Trees are still available for any nonprofit that would like to participate. Contact Melissa Morse, a member of the Exchange Club of Valdosta, at melissa.kay.morse@gmail.com for more details. There is no cost to participate other than providing a decorated tree to be displayed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.