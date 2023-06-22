VALDOSTA – Valdosta Fire Department Corp. Eleana Rodriguez was recently named the 2023 Firefighter of the Year by the Exchange Club of Valdosta.
Rodriguez was selected as the Firefighter of the Year due to her “initiative and spirit of excellence she displays on an ongoing basis,” according to her fire department peers, who nominated her for the award.
“I feel honored to receive the Firefighter of the Year award and I am grateful to be a part of a department that has invested so much in my education of the fire service,” Rodriguez said. “I hope to continue to grow and be better every day.”
She has been employed with the VFD for more than a year and is primarily assigned to Station Two on Engine Two and Truck Two. Her current duties involve:
– Fire suppression.
– Life safety as a medical responder.
– Ensuring inventory and preventive maintenance of the fire apparatus and equipment are ready for each shift.
– Driver/operator of Engine Two and Truck Two.
“Rodriguez’s ambition and motivation have driven her to achieve many certifications in her short tenure with the department, including firefighter I & II, fire instructor I, hazardous materials technician, fire officer I & II and driver/operator.
She is a physical fitness instructor, utilizing her instructor abilities and expertise to train and mentor recruits. Additionally, she voluntarily attended the FDIC International Conference, which offers world-class workshops and hands-on training that she can now teach other department members.
“We are proud to recognize Corp. Eleana Rodriguez as our 2023 Exchange Club Firefighter of the Year,” Deputy Chief Marcus Haynes said. “She continuously displays hard work, dedication and exemplifies the mission of the Valdosta Fire Department.”
“The City of Valdosta and the Valdosta Fire Department applaud Corp. Rodriguez for her dedication to the Valdosta Fire Department and for being recognized by the Exchange Club of Valdosta as the 2023 Firefighter of the Year,” city officials said in a statement.
