VALDOSTA — Exchange Club of Valdosta recently donated supplies to the Children’s Advocacy Center.
CAC representatives served as speakers for the Exchange Club’s meeting where club representatives presented them with donated items.
The club donated food items for the pantry and blankets for CAC clients.
Melissa Rogers, CAC representative, said, “We would like to thank Valdosta Exchange Club for supporting the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lowndes County for their donation of food for our community food pantry and blankets for the children and families we serve.”
Jennifer Williams, club president, said the Exchange Club is happy to support local agencies especially those serving the needs of children and families.
The Children’s Advocacy Center serves Lowndes, Brooks, Echols, Berrien, Lanier and Cook counties.
