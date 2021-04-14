VALDOSTA – An ethics complaint against Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson has been dismissed.
The ethics board held its first and only hearing Wednesday as it dismissed the complaint.
The board — consisting of Robert Jefferson, former Southern Circuit Judge Jim Tunison and former Lowndes Solicitor General Richard Shelton — voted 2-1 in favor of dismissing the case.
Jefferson, the board’s chairman, was the member who voted against the dismissal, citing that he understood the feelings of discontent felt by the coalition that submitted the complaint.
It’s been little more than 50 days since the coalition — consisting of the Mary Turner Project, NAACP Lowndes Chapter, Concerned Clergies of Valdosta and the Valdosta-Lowndes Community Alliance — filed its complaint on Feb. 15, saying the mayor would not listen to their concerns.
The gist of the ethics complaint claimed Matheson blurred the lines between his elected position as mayor and a conservative talk radio host.
The Valdosta Daily Times will have a more detailed report filed later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.