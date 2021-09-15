VALDOSTA — Duke Guthrie sees “Ugly Lies the Bone” as a play about perseverance and hope.
Qualities needed to reopen a theatre season in the midst of a surge in the pandemic. Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance returns to the Sawyer Theatre after 18 months of cancellations and virtual/recorded shows.
Peach State Summer Theatre presented a show with audiences in the theatre this past summer when people were getting vaccinated and the pandemic had subsided, but “Ugly Lies the Bone” is the first VSU Theatre show offered to in-theatre audiences since early 2020.
The play is the story of a person facing several challenges.
“She has a lot to manage,” said Guthrie, the show director, referring to the play’s lead character, Jess. “Anybody living with the circumstances she has, it’s not an easy journey.”
Jess is a military veteran, haunted by memories and injuries suffered in Afghanistan. She has returned to her hometown in Florida.
Though emotionally and physically scarred, “Jess soon realizes that things at home have changed even more than she has,” according to the VSU Theatre synopsis. “Through the use of virtual reality therapy, she builds a new world where she can escape her pain. As Jess advances farther in the virtual world, she begins to restore her relationships, her life and, slowly, herself.”
The play is set in 2011, so it has no commentary on current events in Afghanistan. It premiered a few years ago and earned several awards including 2014 Woodward/Newman Drama Award, the 2015 Laurent/Hatcher Special Citation of Excellence; it was a finalist in the 2015 Susan Blackburn Prize and made the 2015 Kilroys List.
Guthrie said the play includes flashbacks to combat in Afghanistan, with gun shots, lighting flashes and other jarring effects.
On stage, student performers wear plastic face shields as a pandemic precaution. Though masks are not mandated for audiences, they are highly encouraged, according to the university, adding “We will be offering virtual playbills. We cannot accommodate social distancing. Masks are more likely to be worn by more audience members early in the run; later performances tend to have a larger percentage of student population present.”
“Ugly Lies the Bone” has a small cast and Guthrie said understudies are prepared for each role if needed. VSU Theatre has not traditionally used understudies but having people ready in the wings is another nod to pandemic preparation.
Like the themes of the play, safely rehearsing and preparing for the return to live audiences is a story of perseverance and hope.
CAST: Alex Seelmeyer, Aysia Williams, Hope Clayborne, Marcus McGhee, Quint Paxton.
DIRECTION, PRODUCTION: H. Duke Guthrie, director; Ruth A. Brandvik, lighting & projection design; Natalie Sorrento, scenic design; Delaiah Harris, makeup design; Ian Andersen, fight choreographer; Chalise Ludlow, costume design; Jolie DesRuisseau, stage manager; Zachariah Rosenbaum, sound design; Sarah Liffick, technical director.
“Ugly Lies the Bone” by Lindsey Ferrentino plays 7:30 p.m., Sept. 16-18, 20-21; 3 p.m., Sept.19, Sawyer Theatre, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. The show runs just under 90 minutes with no intermission. NOTE: The play contains adult themes and language. More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.