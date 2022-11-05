VALDOSTA – Families still have a week to register children for the Empty Stocking Fund with the Salvation Army.
Salvation Army Capt. Judy Chung said 600 South Georgia children are registered so far for Christmas toys. She said she hopes to have about 1,000 children registered by the end of next week.
The Empty Stocking Fund is available for children ages birth to 12 years old before Dec. 25, residing in Lowndes, Berrien, Echols and Lanier counties.
Deadline to register is Nov. 11.
Registration is also available online at www.saangeltree.org.
In-person registration is available by appointment, 9 a.m.-noon, Monday through Friday. Call (229) 232-4724. Salvation Army is located at 320 Smithland Place.
Applicants must bring:
– Photo ID.
– Birth certificate for each child being registered.
– Proof of current address (utility bill, lease agreement, etc.).
– Proof of household income or food stamp award letter.
– Custody paperwork (if applicable).
Toys for registered children will be distributed to parents and guardians Dec. 21 by appointment.
Chung said the Salvation Army is collecting clothing donations and monetary donations for clothing for families in need this Christmas.
For more than 70 years, the Empty Stocking Fund has worked to ensure no South Georgia child awakes to an empty stocking Christmas morning.
The Empty Stocking Fund is a partnership of The Valdosta Daily Times, Guardian Bank and the Salvation Army.
The Outback Riders holds an annual motorcycle run that adds hundreds of toys and thousands of dollars to the fund. Whiskey River, a group of local folks, annually adds thousands of dollars to the fund.
The Valdosta Daily Times readers bring thousands of dollars to the fund. For the past decade, The Times has inserted an Empty Stocking Fund envelope in early December editions and those envelopes traditionally bring in thousands more.
Last year, the Empty Stocking Fund raised more than $40,000 and helped more than 1,000 South Georgia children.
The annual campaign for the Empty Stocking Fund starts Thanksgiving Day but early donations can be sent to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
