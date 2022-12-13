Time to fill the Empty Stocking

The Salvation Army gives away hundreds of toys to area children each year through the Empty Stocking Fund.

 File Photo

The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $3,821.98 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• In memory of Fred & Helen Thomas, from their family

• Justin & Rosemary Coleman

• In loving memory of Joy Matthews, from the Matthews family

• Patricia & David Hunter

• Bud & Marge Gannaway

• In memory of Ralph & Hilda Brown by Ed & Sherry Brown

• William K. Postel

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you