Time to fill the Empty Stocking

The Salvation Army gives away hundreds of toys to area children each year through the Empty Stocking Fund.

 File Photo

The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $2,201.98 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• Ben & Denise Wetherington

• In honor of Leona Abood

• Harley & Helen Tedstrom

• Richard & Lisa Davies

•Tim & Ellen Golden

• In loving memory of Jay Delaney from his family

• In memory of Catherine Odell Hodge, Bradley O. Hodge, Ruth Hodge Coester and George & Freda Eldridge, from Ken & Lynn Eldridge

• Kay & David Scott

• James L. Elliott

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

