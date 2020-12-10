The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $4,016 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• In honor of my granddaughters, Mary Alison, Stella & Piper, from Jan Eubanks
• Carreen Shapiro
• Carla & Antonio Gracia
• Michael & Diane Applegate
• Ellen & John Mitchell
• The Mote Family
• Estol & Elizabeth Belflower
• Emily Ann Pryor
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
