The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $4,016 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• In honor of my granddaughters, Mary Alison, Stella & Piper, from Jan Eubanks 

• Carreen Shapiro

• Carla & Antonio Gracia

• Michael & Diane Applegate

• Ellen & John Mitchell

• The Mote Family

• Estol & Elizabeth Belflower

• Emily Ann Pryor

 

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you