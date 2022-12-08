The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $2,801.98 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• In loving memory of Kimberly Mae Miller Mama Mia, Bob & Amy
• In memory of Hugh, Marguerite and Barry Neil Blanton from Ronnie, Bebo and Baines Blanton
• Roger & Cindy Walker
• Drs. Dennis & Patricia Marks
• Emily Ann Pryor
• Carreen Shapiro
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
