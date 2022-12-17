Time to fill the Empty Stocking

The Salvation Army gives away hundreds of toys to area children each year through the Empty Stocking Fund.

 File Photo

The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $11,311.98 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• In memory of Jaedon Robinson

• In memory of my beloved Jim Hennly Jr., by his wife, Beulah Exum Hennly

• Martha Leake

•Secret Santa

•Robert Bell

• Judy Gardner

• Dale & Brooksy Elzie

• Carey & Doris Davis

• Tuesday Night W&W

• John & Phyllis Hiers

• In memory of Angela Howell, from Jerry Howell

• Murray Rivette

• Arthur & Barbara Pearce

• In memory of Sue Cox, by the Haworth family

• In memory of Ms. Bettie C. Neeley and Ms. Rosa Mae Thompson, by John & Bobbi Crittenden

• In loving memory of Santa F. Deas, from Jean Retterbush Deas

• In loving memory of Dr. William Retterbush, Scott Retterbush, Dr. Mark Retterbush and Heather Retterbush, from Jean Retterbush Deas

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you