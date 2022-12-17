The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $11,311.98 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• In memory of Jaedon Robinson
• In memory of my beloved Jim Hennly Jr., by his wife, Beulah Exum Hennly
• Martha Leake
•Secret Santa
•Robert Bell
• Judy Gardner
• Dale & Brooksy Elzie
• Carey & Doris Davis
• Tuesday Night W&W
• John & Phyllis Hiers
• In memory of Angela Howell, from Jerry Howell
• Murray Rivette
• Arthur & Barbara Pearce
• In memory of Sue Cox, by the Haworth family
• In memory of Ms. Bettie C. Neeley and Ms. Rosa Mae Thompson, by John & Bobbi Crittenden
• In loving memory of Santa F. Deas, from Jean Retterbush Deas
• In loving memory of Dr. William Retterbush, Scott Retterbush, Dr. Mark Retterbush and Heather Retterbush, from Jean Retterbush Deas
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
