The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $37,991.91 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• Ferrell Scruggs Foundation
• Mrs. Margo Pearlman
• In Memory of Angela Griffin Hughes, from her family
• Cindy & Buster Lewis
• Sammie Gregory
• Bryan Griffin
• Michael & Teresa Gudely
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
