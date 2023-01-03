The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $33,761.91 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
Whiskey River Club
Harley & Helen Tedstrom
Donald and Barbara Williams and Ralph Williams
In Memory of our dad James H. Brown from Deborah Brown McIlhenny
In Loving Memory of Sam Temples
In Honor of Susan Temples & Kellie Temples McCarty by Sid Hobrat
In Loving Memory of Bobby C. Moore by Sid Moore Hobrat
In Honor of Sophie, Maddie, Mary, Gretchen and Ginna
In Loving Memory of Pat Fulghum She never met a stranger, From John & Janice Thursby
In Memory of Elmer, Rose, Bill from the Kellers
Richard & Ann Pittman
Gatchell Family Foundation
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
