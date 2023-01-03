Time to fill the Empty Stocking

The Salvation Army gives away hundreds of toys to area children each year through the Empty Stocking Fund.

 File Photo

The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $33,761.91 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

Whiskey River Club

Harley & Helen Tedstrom

Donald and Barbara Williams and Ralph Williams

In Memory of our dad James H. Brown from Deborah Brown McIlhenny

In Loving Memory of Sam Temples

In Honor of Susan Temples & Kellie Temples McCarty by Sid Hobrat

In Loving Memory of Bobby C. Moore by Sid Moore Hobrat

In Honor of Sophie, Maddie, Mary, Gretchen and Ginna

In Loving Memory of Pat Fulghum She never met a stranger, From John & Janice Thursby

In Memory of Elmer, Rose, Bill from the Kellers

Richard & Ann Pittman

Gatchell Family Foundation

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you