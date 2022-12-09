The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $3,321.98 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• In loving memory of Jim Hinton from the Hinton & Blevins families
• Michael & Diane Applegate
• James & Henrietta Traynor
•Michael & Karen Noll
• In memory of Victoria Dover from Steve & Sherry Fisher Buerge
• Mary Helen Watson
• Eugene Brzezienski
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
