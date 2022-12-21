The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $12,260.96 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• Teresa Hazelbaker
• Jerry Eison
• Scott and Rebecca Bracewell
• Lee & Paulette Watson
• In loving memory of our parents, William I. Dennis Jr., Catherine Dennis, Joe P. Singletary Sr., Elizabeth Singletary, from John and Suzan Dennis
• Simmons & Harrell, P.C.
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
