Time to fill the Empty Stocking

The Salvation Army gives away hundreds of toys to area children each year through the Empty Stocking Fund.

 File Photo

The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $12,260.96 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• Teresa Hazelbaker

• Jerry Eison

• Scott and Rebecca Bracewell

• Lee & Paulette Watson

• In loving memory of our parents, William I. Dennis Jr., Catherine Dennis, Joe P. Singletary Sr., Elizabeth Singletary, from John and Suzan Dennis

• Simmons & Harrell, P.C.

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

