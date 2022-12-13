Time to fill the Empty Stocking

The Salvation Army gives away hundreds of toys to area children each year through the Empty Stocking Fund.

The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $6,496.98 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• Anonymous in memory of:

M/Sgt. Lavern Lane

CM/Sgt. Gene Shearl

Col. Russ Carson

AM2C James E. Horne

Col. Nate Adams

SP5 Bradley O. Hodge

Capt. Jim Kinchen

M/Sgt. Ron Daly

SM/Sgt. James Nichols

SM/Sgt. Al Henke

T/Sgt. Robert Nelson

CMSgt. Tom Koncar

M/Sgt. Paul Sumner

SM/Sgt. Charles Jones

SMCM George T. Eldridge

• By Fran Edwards, in memory of Jack and in honor of her children & grandchildren

• Glennon Enterprises LLC

• Richard & Benita Hall

• Mr. & Mrs. Melvin Wakeley

• Greater Valdosta United Way, Inc.

• The Arthur Herndon Company, Inc.

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

