The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $6,496.98 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• Anonymous in memory of:
M/Sgt. Lavern Lane
CM/Sgt. Gene Shearl
Col. Russ Carson
AM2C James E. Horne
Col. Nate Adams
SP5 Bradley O. Hodge
Capt. Jim Kinchen
M/Sgt. Ron Daly
SM/Sgt. James Nichols
SM/Sgt. Al Henke
T/Sgt. Robert Nelson
CMSgt. Tom Koncar
M/Sgt. Paul Sumner
SM/Sgt. Charles Jones
SMCM George T. Eldridge
• By Fran Edwards, in memory of Jack and in honor of her children & grandchildren
• Glennon Enterprises LLC
• Richard & Benita Hall
• Mr. & Mrs. Melvin Wakeley
• Greater Valdosta United Way, Inc.
• The Arthur Herndon Company, Inc.
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
