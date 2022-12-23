The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $17,196.91 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• In memory of Melissa Fletcher, from James & Loraine Folsom
• In loving memory of the late Lt. James W. Walker, from his family including: James G., Winona, Richard, Rachel and son, Jameson of Jacksonville, Florida
• In loving memory of Mr. & Mrs. R. Waldo Stith, Mrs. Pearlie R. Williams, the Rev. & Mrs. CH & Vesta Thurmond, the Rev. & Mrs. John S. & Matt D. Mathis, John & Joyce Williams, Gail M. Hall, John S. Mathis Jr., from the Ed & Dianne Stith Family
• Nancy Smith
• In memory of Robert (Bob) and Sylvia Ator, from Greg & Linda Carol Brown
• In loving memory of Bill and Miles Lester, from Bobbie Lester and family
• Mary J. Roberts
• Mike & Betsy Backe
•Tom & Sue Van Nortwick
• Gary R. Zeigler, P.C.
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.