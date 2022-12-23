Time to fill the Empty Stocking

The Salvation Army gives away hundreds of toys to area children each year through the Empty Stocking Fund.

The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $17,196.91 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• In memory of Melissa Fletcher, from James & Loraine Folsom

• In loving memory of the late Lt. James W. Walker, from his family including: James G., Winona, Richard, Rachel and son, Jameson of Jacksonville, Florida

• In loving memory of Mr. & Mrs. R. Waldo Stith, Mrs. Pearlie R. Williams, the Rev. & Mrs. CH & Vesta Thurmond, the Rev. & Mrs. John S. & Matt D. Mathis, John & Joyce Williams, Gail M. Hall, John S. Mathis Jr., from the Ed & Dianne Stith Family

• Nancy Smith

• In memory of Robert (Bob) and Sylvia Ator, from Greg & Linda Carol Brown

• In loving memory of Bill and Miles Lester, from Bobbie Lester and family

• Mary J. Roberts

• Mike & Betsy Backe

•Tom & Sue Van Nortwick

• Gary R. Zeigler, P.C.

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

