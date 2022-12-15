The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $8,306.98 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• In memory of Kristin Ganas
• Ginni Stewart
• Catherine Daughtery
• Dutton & Donna Miller
• Judy Lawson
• In honor of sanitation workers from the Rev. Richard Pieplow and Cynthia Pieplow
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
