Time to fill the Empty Stocking

The Salvation Army gives away hundreds of toys to area children each year through the Empty Stocking Fund.

 File Photo

The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $8,306.98 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• In memory of Kristin Ganas

• Ginni Stewart

• Catherine Daughtery

• Dutton & Donna Miller

• Judy Lawson

• In honor of sanitation workers from the Rev. Richard Pieplow and Cynthia Pieplow

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you