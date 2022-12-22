Time to fill the Empty Stocking

The Salvation Army gives away hundreds of toys to area children each year through the Empty Stocking Fund.

 File Photo

The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $15,131.91 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• In memory of Jim Hennly, from Pam Horton

• Outback Riders Toy Ride

• Keith & Sandy Blevins

• Mary Odenwelder

• Jane Elza

• Richard & Janis Lee

• Walter & Mabel Dowdle

• Mr. & Mrs. Sonny Shroyer

• Julie A. Van Ham

• John & Bobbi Crittenden

• Martha Coppage

• John M. Miller Jr.

• In loving memory of beloved spouse, Paul Ward, by Barbara J. Ward

• Eve Renfroe

• Tom & Stefani Carroll

• In memory of Dee Putnam, from Tom & Susan Putnam

• Lilla Hart

• John B. & Ellen L. Mitchell

• Ann Nichols

• In memory of Katie Bess Davis

• In memory of Calvin Kenny Rivers

• Linda & Freeman Rivers Sr.

• Robert & Patricia Medeiros

• Betty P. Anderson

• In loving memory of Claydon H. Barron, from Mary & Lawanna Barron

• John & Kellie McTier

• Merry Jo & Tom Kurrie

• Eve Renfroe

• Jerry & Norene Bennett

• The Rev. Marcia & John McRae

• Kenneth & Sue Ellen Rumstay

• MSgt. Robert and Janice Langjan

• Paul & Susan Cowart

• In Honor of Red & Lib Sikes, Earl & Sara Smith, from an Anonymous Santa

• In memory of V.L. Daughtery and Tim Wright, from the Members of June Norwood Coffee Club

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you