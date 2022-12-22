The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $15,131.91 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• In memory of Jim Hennly, from Pam Horton
• Outback Riders Toy Ride
• Keith & Sandy Blevins
• Mary Odenwelder
• Jane Elza
• Richard & Janis Lee
• Walter & Mabel Dowdle
• Mr. & Mrs. Sonny Shroyer
• Julie A. Van Ham
• John & Bobbi Crittenden
• Martha Coppage
• John M. Miller Jr.
• In loving memory of beloved spouse, Paul Ward, by Barbara J. Ward
• Eve Renfroe
• Tom & Stefani Carroll
• In memory of Dee Putnam, from Tom & Susan Putnam
• Lilla Hart
• John B. & Ellen L. Mitchell
• Ann Nichols
• In memory of Katie Bess Davis
• In memory of Calvin Kenny Rivers
• Linda & Freeman Rivers Sr.
• Robert & Patricia Medeiros
• Betty P. Anderson
• In loving memory of Claydon H. Barron, from Mary & Lawanna Barron
• John & Kellie McTier
• Merry Jo & Tom Kurrie
• Eve Renfroe
• Jerry & Norene Bennett
• The Rev. Marcia & John McRae
• Kenneth & Sue Ellen Rumstay
• MSgt. Robert and Janice Langjan
• Paul & Susan Cowart
• In Honor of Red & Lib Sikes, Earl & Sara Smith, from an Anonymous Santa
• In memory of V.L. Daughtery and Tim Wright, from the Members of June Norwood Coffee Club
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
