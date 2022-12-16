Time to fill the Empty Stocking

The Salvation Army gives away hundreds of toys to area children each year through the Empty Stocking Fund.

The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $9,806.98 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:

• Walter & Gail Hobgood

• In memory of Jim Sineath and Brannen Sineath

• James D. Carroll Jr. and Ingrid S. Carroll

• In memory of my parents, John W. and Ruby L. Hezekiah, from Stephanie Bivins

• In memory of Victoria Ariail Dover, from Martha and Mike Dover

• Bridget McDonough

• Polly Talley

• S.C. Barker Construction Co.

• In memory of Jim Sineath, from John & Susan Dukes

• Geraldine Watts

• Gene & Janet Toffolo

• Mr. & Mrs. Richard Cowart

• Raleigh and Hannelore Mote

• Brantley & Barbara Jenkins

To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:

Empty Stocking Fund

c/o Margie Blanton

Guardian Bank

P.O. Box 3400

Valdosta, Ga. 31604

