The Empty Stocking Fund has collected $9,806.98 so far this holiday season. Recent donors include:
• Walter & Gail Hobgood
• In memory of Jim Sineath and Brannen Sineath
• James D. Carroll Jr. and Ingrid S. Carroll
• In memory of my parents, John W. and Ruby L. Hezekiah, from Stephanie Bivins
• In memory of Victoria Ariail Dover, from Martha and Mike Dover
• Bridget McDonough
• Polly Talley
• S.C. Barker Construction Co.
• In memory of Jim Sineath, from John & Susan Dukes
• Geraldine Watts
• Gene & Janet Toffolo
• Mr. & Mrs. Richard Cowart
• Raleigh and Hannelore Mote
• Brantley & Barbara Jenkins
To donate to the Empty Stocking Fund, send contributions to:
Empty Stocking Fund
c/o Margie Blanton
Guardian Bank
P.O. Box 3400
Valdosta, Ga. 31604
