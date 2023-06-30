VALDOSTA — It’s never too early to start a business.
According to a survey by Junior Achievement USA, three in five American teens are more interested in starting their own business than having a traditional job.
To help jump-start their entrepreneurial efforts, the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce is accepting applications for the 2023 Sprouts Entrepreneur Business Fair, chamber representatives said in a statement.
Sprouts is for students ages 9-17 that are interested in starting a business. The three-month program takes them through the process of starting and running a Pop-Up Shop, chamber representatives said.
Students will learn how to think through their ideas, determine the feasibility of their product/service, create a one-page business plan, create a financial plan, plan their marketing and sell their product/service.
The official kick-off is Aug. 22, and the young entrepreneurs will Pop-up on Oct. 28 at the Hahira Farmers and Friends Market.
Southeastern Credit Union is the sponsor of Sprouts again this year.
“We are proud to sponsor such a great program for the young people in our community,” Mike Gudely, Southeastern chief executive officer, said. “Sprouts gives our youth invaluable real business experience that is otherwise not available. Southeastern thanks the Valdosta Lowndes Chamber for this outstanding program.”
The goal of the program is to introduce young entrepreneurs to the possibilities of business ownership.
Betty Morgan, program director, said, “My goal is to arm these young students with the knowledge and skills necessary to start a successful small business that they can continue long after the program ends.”
“Statistics show that entrepreneurship plays a critical role in boosting economic growth and development,” chamber representatives said. “The overall impact Sprouts will have on our chamber and community is that these students will learn the benefits of business ownership and what they need to do for that business to be successful.
“There is also the trickle from these young entrepreneurs to their parents and to their peers. Often, parents will seek help in starting their own business after watching their child launch theirs.”
To apply, visit the Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber website: www.valdostachamber.com or call Betty Morgan at (229) 247-8100. Applications will be accepted until Aug. 22.
