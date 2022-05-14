VALDOSTA – The city school system recognized 24 employees at the annual CATS Awards Employee of the Year Reception earlier this month.
Due to the pandemic, Valdosta City Schools has not had the CATS Awards since 2018. The district recognized nominees, finalists and winners from 2020-21 and 2021-22 school years.
Jerome Rowell was named 2020-21 Employee of the Year.
Rowell has worked in the city school district for four years as a paraprofessional at Pinevale Elementary School.
“I am very surprised being selected as the 2020-2021 CATS Award winner. This award is very special to me because having your coworkers recognize me for the work that I do that naturally comes from my heart is very special to me. I care for the teachers and students at my school, therefore what I do does not seem like work,” Rowell said. “I am very honored to be chosen and recognized by the staff and faculty of my home school for this award. I am very proud and honored to be a recipient of this award and represent Pinevale Elementary School.”
Susan Wooten was named 2021-22 Employee of the Year.
Wooten has worked in the city school district for 14 years as a paraprofessional and currently serves as receptionist in the central office.
“I am in awe, incredibly so, by this acknowledgement. Being recognized as a model CATS member by my coworkers is something I am honored to uphold. It is a great feeling to be appreciated by them. Something I always make a conscious effort to do is smile and make someone's day, because you truly never know what someone is going through and how something as simple as a smile and good attitude can change a situation,” Wooten said. “Ultimately, my job goes further than working with my colleagues, but also interacting with the people, parents, students, faculty and staff that make up our great Valdosta City Schools system. I have been a Wildcat all my life, so Valdosta City Schools will always be a part of me. Go Cats.”
Jenne Brandon of W.G. Nunn Elementary School and Jacqueline Brinkley of Horne Learning Center were finalists for 2020-21 Employee of the Year.
Treynet Albritton of Pinevale Elementary School and Shayla McDuffie of Valdosta Early College Academy were finalists for 2021-22 Employee of the Year.
Other nominees included Diane Smith, central office; Pete Stokes, J.L. Lomax Elementary School; Melissa Thomas, J.L. Newbern Middle School; Mathis Greene, S.L. Mason Elementary School; Nicole Lee, Sallas Mahone Elementary School; Furness Young, transportation department; Stephanie Williams, Valdosta Early College Academy; Jeff Watson, Valdosta High School; Deborah Whittington, Valdosta Middle School; Kimberly Dudley, Horne Learning Center; Emma Holmes, J.L. Lomax Elementary School; Tawonna Bass, J.L. Newbern Elementary School; Sonovia Terrell, S.L. Mason Elementary School; Annie Smith, Sallas Mahone Elementary School; Bernard Robinson, transportation department; Casey Alexander, Valdosta High School; Theresa Salter, Valdosta Middle School; and Donna McCutchin, W.G. Nunn Elementary School.
Nominees will receive an additional $100 in their May paychecks; finalists will receive $300 and the winners will receive $500, School Superintendent Dr. Todd Cason said.
In addition to the monetary gifts, all nominees received a gift bag with gift cards and certificates from community partners.
The reception was held at the Valdosta High school cafeteria, with food prepared by VHS culinary arts students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.