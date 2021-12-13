VALDOSTA – Old Clyattville Road in Valdosta has been closed at a railroad crossing near Langdale Forest Products as emergency railroad repairs are carried out.
Meghan Barwick, Lowndes County public relations officer, said the Norfolk Southern railroad company reached out to the county about the need for emergency repairs. She did not know the nature of the repairs.
At the closed railroad crossing, heavy machinery, including a backhoe, could be seen at noon Monday.
Barwick said Norfolk Southern expected repairs to be done Monday.
The Valdosta Daily Times has reached out to the railroad company for comment.
