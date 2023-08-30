VALDOSTA — EMA Lowndes is asking citizens to stay at their residences in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia.
“We’re begging you #lowndescountyga to please stay off the road!,” said EMA Lowndes in a Facebook post. “We’ve got power lines and trees down all across Lowndes County and it’s very dangerous! Please do not travel unless it’s an emergency!”
Power outages are widespread in the county, with Colquitt EMC and Georgia Power reporting thousands out.
Earlier Wednesday, Georgia DOT-Southwest reported that I-75 north of Exit 5 was closed because of downed power lines on the interstate. At 2:58 p.m., the DOT reported that lanes had been reopened, but may have to be closed again Thursday for power crews to repair the pole.
