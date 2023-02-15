VALDOSTA – The King of Rock & Roll will be in Valdosta Feb. 18 at Mathis City Auditorium. “This will be the 11th year that Alzheimer’s Caregiver Time Out has hosted this event,” organizers said in a statement. Austin Irby will return performing as Elvis Presley. Showtime is 6:30-9:30 p.m. and will also include award-winning ventriloquist Cole Tucker. There will be cakes and candies available for purchase in the lobby area. Tickets for raffle items will be on sale as well. The Moody Color Guard will start the program by presenting the colors. “This is to honor those of our military, past or present, suffering with Alzheimer’s or dementia,” organizers said. “The proceeds of this event enable us to continue and improve our services. Our clients at ACTO pass away, go into permanent care facilities and more come. With Alzheimer’s on the rise, our program here is so very important.” Every 66 seconds someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Eighty percent of those are cared for by family and friends. “Therefore it is important that we offer our services as much as possible,” organizers said. ACTO is a 501©3 organization and all donations to ACTO are tax deductible, organizers said. Advance tickets are $25 or $30 at the box office. For tickets, call (229) 245-9094 or (229) 563-2435. In the Valdosta area, people can pick up tickets at Jordan’s Salon and Day Spa, 111 W. Gordon St., and Southern Self Storage on Inner Perimeter or Southern Self Storage, 3819 North Valdosta Road.
