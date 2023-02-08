VALDOSTA – Another Ellianos Coffee location is coming to North Valdosta Road.
Ellianos corporate representatives reported that it signed the agreement with new Valdosta franchisees Beth Joyner and Mystie Fehlman and they’re looking forward to growing in the Valdosta market.
The new store will be located at 3277 North Valdosta Road.
Ellianos Coffee is already operating at 1343 Baytree Road in Valdosta under the ownership of Ashley DeLoach.
Ellianos was founded in 2002 with the mission to serve “Italian Quality at America’s Pace.” The franchise currently has 32 operating store locations, with more than 100 more in some stage of development, company officials said.
Joyner and Fehlman said they are “thrilled to expand Ellianos in their town and serve the same high-quality products with the excellent service the brand is known for.”
Joyner, a long-time Valdosta resident, has served the community as a dental hygienist before dedicating her time to being a stay-at-home mom of two. Fehlman, a new transplant to Valdosta moved from the northern Georgia town of Jefferson to embark on this new venture with her sister.
”We are super excited to be able to open a new Ellianos location in the Valdosta community where we love to live. We want to bring the great taste of specialty coffee to the area,” Joyner said.
Mallory Pruitt, Ellianos executive director, said the brand is excited to expand in North Valdosta.
”We are looking forward to expanding in the Valdosta community and excited to see Beth and Mystie serve their customers with excellent service and great tasting coffee. Ellianos is already loved by so many in the southern Georgia area, specifically in Valdosta, and we are confident we will gain even more loyal customers with this new location,” she said.
According to Pruitt, during the past year, the popular drive-thru coffee shop has experienced accelerated growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia, and offering territories in several other states. Ellianos is currently seeking franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina and North Carolina.
