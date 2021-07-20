VALDOSTA – Valdosta Public Works now provides an electronics recycling site at the Public Works building on 1017 Myrtle Street that is available for public use on the first and third Wednesday of every month from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. A city public works employee will be available during that time to assists residents with the disposal of unwanted electronic items.
“We are always looking to advance and make things better. We were glad to have the two e-recycling events per year in the spring and fall. Still, we wanted to open this service to more residents, so they do not have to hold onto these items or get tired of storing them and dispose of them as waste,” said Public Works Superintendent Anthony Musgrove.
Items accepted at the drop-site include:
– Televisions
— VCRs, and any Blu-Ray or DVD Players
— Cell phone or land line phones
— Cameras and camera equipment
— Desktops, Laptops, and any computer equipment or accessories]\
— CD-ROMs
— PC power units
— circuit boards
— External hard drives
— Floppy disks
— Flash drives
— All Radios, and CD cassette or MP3 players
Community Sustainability Coordinator Teresa Turner said a good rule to follow is if you cannot find it in the electronics section of a department store, it is probably not accepted at this location.
The city's bi-annual drop-off event previously held at Mathis will now be moved to the Public Works building as well to incorporate the use of the e-recycling drop-site.
For more questions about the electronic recycling drop-site, the public can contact the Public Works Department at (229)259-3588.
