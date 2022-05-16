VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Board of Education is moving forward to fill the seat that's been empty since the passing earlier this year of long-time member Dave Clark.
Lowndes County Board of Education announced a vacancy of its District 5 seat during the board meeting this month. Clark held the District 5 seat. Clark passed away in April after being on leave from the board since early in the year. He was 78.
The board announced plans to hold a special election to fill the vacancy. The unexpired term ends Dec. 31, 2024.
"Under the guidance of Mr. Turner, we have notified the Lowndes County Board of Elections of the vacancy and will make plans to hold a special election," Lowndes County School Superintendent Wes Taylor said, referring to Warren Turner, the school board attorney.
The District 5 election will be separate from the ongoing early voting in the primary election which culminates with the May 24 election.
Clark served several years on the county school board and had served as its chairman.
He was born on May 11, 1943, in McRae to John and Eloise Mercer Clark.
He grew up in Manchester and attended Manchester High School, where he was captain of the football team and participated in the debate team. He played college football and graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration/economics. He worked for W.T. Grant in Atlanta and Virginia, then back to Atlanta to work for West Building Materials another move took the family to Gulfport, Mississippi.
Clark and wife Stella and their children moved in 1975 to Valdosta. He was the general manager of Mackey Lumber for 38 years.
He served 45 years as president of the Lowndes High School Touchdown Club, starting the TD scholarship.
He also volunteered in numerous capacities ranging from membership in the Valdosta Homebuilders Association to serving as leader of a Boy Scout troop and coach of a Little League team, a member of the Elks Lodge, a Mason in the Lakeland lodge, a member of Christ Episcopal Church. He organized a Habitat for Humanity build, building a house in 24 hours, dedicated to the memory of his son, Michael.
"He was an avid fisherman, a cat/dog lover, a reader and a respected poker player," according to his notice in The Valdosta Daily Times. "Fiercely loyal to his family and friends, Dave loved everyone with his whole being. He was someone who tried to make the world a better place right to the very end of his life."
