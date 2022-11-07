VALDOSTA – Lowndes County voters go to the polls Tuesday to choose a county commissioner, a Valdosta City Council member and a Lake Park city council member — as well as make their voices heard in statewide races, including a U.S. Senate and governor’s race.
Early voter turnout numbers are similar to the 2016 election cycle, with over 22,000 Lowndes County voters having already cast ballots. In 2016, 25,554 voters cast ballots during early voting, according to election office numbers.
After three weeks of early voting, 22,661 Lowndes County residents have voted, according to numbers released during the weekend by the Lowndes County Board of Elections, with 1,306 absentee ballot by mail, 24 provisional ballots and 21,331 advanced voters out of 67,274 active voters.
In 2014, during the last mid-term to elect a governor, only 9,401 Lowndes County residents voted during the early-voting period, according to numbers released then by the elections board.
Voters have one last opportunity Tuesday to cast ballots in the 2022 midterm election.
There are two contested seats in the Lowndes County area: Lowndes County Commission District 4 Democrat Demarcus Marshall (incumbent) and Republican John Burton III; and Valdosta City Council District 3 Thomas McIntyre, Dr. Mattie Blake and India Bell.
Lake Park residents can vote for mayor and city council seats, with incumbent Jena C. Sandlin and challenger Brent Edward Hudgins vying for the mayor’s seat and Busby Courson, June S. Yeomans and Carl J. Spano Jr. aiming to fill two available city council seats.
Numerous statewide offices are also up for grabs, including governor with Stacey Abrams, Democrat, and incumbent Brian Kemp, Republican, seeking the office, along with the high profile U.S. Senate race between Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker.
Election Day voting is scheduled for 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, at area polling places.
For more information, contact the Lowndes County Board of Elections, (229) 671-2850; or e-mail elections@lowndescounty.com.
