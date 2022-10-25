UPDATE: Lowndes County Board of Elections has canceled the special called meeting scheduled for Tuesday evening, Oct. 25.
___________________________________
VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Board of Elections will conduct a special called public meeting, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, at the elections office, 2808 N. Oak St., to determine if "probable cause exists for a potential challenge," election officials said in a statement.
All interested parties are invited to attend.
For more information, call the elections office at (229) 671-2850 or email elections@lowndescounty.com.
