Jewish High Holidays begins with Rosh Ha’Shanah, the Jewish New Year which begins Sunday, Sept. 25, from sunset through Yom Kippur, 10 days letter.
As stated in the liturgy: “All the inhabitants of the world pass before God like a flock of sheep,” and it is decreed in the heavenly court, “who shall live, and who shall die ... who shall be improvised, and who shall be enriched ...,” and it is also the day, we proclaim God King of the universe.
The Kabbalists (Jewish mysticism) teach that continued existence of the universe is dependent on a renewal of the divine desire for a world when it makes a renewed commitment. The concept of Teshuvah – Repentance comes about through prayer and is manifested in deeds of charity.
The Torah Scroll/Five Books of Moses open for public reading from Genesis 21 & 22, recalling the promise made to Abraham and Sarah of the birth of Isaac.
The Honorable Scott Matheson, mayor of Valdosta, will bring greetings. A reception will be held following services.
Yom Kippur – Day of Atonement begins, Tuesday, Oct. 4 at sunset. Rabbi Moshe Elbaz and Susan Rupright will officiate throughout the season and Bill Rupright serves as coordinator assisted by other members of the board.
Rabbi Moshe Elbaz and the board of directors wish the entire community a most joyous New Year.
For additional information about membership, tickets and the High Holy Days schedule, visit www.valdostatempleisrael.org or call Temple Israel/ contact Rabbi Moshe Elbaz, (229) 244-1813.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.