“And you shall tell your children that on that day the Lord has took you out from the house of bondage” – From the Haggadah
Passover, the oldest of all Jewish festivals, is being celebrated beginning April 5, throughout the Jewish world.
Passover is the celebration of the historical exodus of the Israelites from the Egyptian bondage that lasted over 400 years.
Close to 3,400 years ago, the exodus from Egypt took place and thus established the Israelites of the 12 tribes into a cohesive Jewish nation.
In Exodus 12, the first record of the festival included the Passover offering which symbolized the first act of freedom; the religious commandment to eat the Unleavened Bread or Matza during all eight days of the festival.
The first observance of Passover was celebrated in Egypt known as a Seder or passover offering followed by the Exodus itself at midnight.
Leviticus 23:4 relates to Passover as a Festival of the Lord among other major sacred occasions; and in Numbers 28:16 the Torah describes the Passover offering. These are the major references in the Torah (Five Books of Moses).
At the same time, Judaism refers to Passover as the Spring Festival, celebrating the “rebirth” of the earth after the long winter.
The events leading to bondage in Egypt begins with the Patriarch Jacob and his family coming to Egypt 400 years earlier escaping famine in Canaan.
A new Pharaoh rose who did not recognize Joseph’s accomplishments and began to enslave the Children of Israel through forced labor and intimidations, building cities as Pithom and Raamses out of bricks made of mud and straw.
Moses, a son to a Levite family, becomes their spokesman and delivers uncompromising messages of God to Pharaoh, “Thus says the Lord, the God of Israel: Let My people go that they may celebrate a festival for Me in the wilderness.”
The major observance of Passover is held in the homes and synagogues on the first two nights of the holiday. This is a festive, ritual meal called Seder, which includes prescribed texts, songs, special foods and prayers of praise, and the story of the exodus is told, reenacted and explained.
The story of the Passover is debated by the assembled to early hours of the morning. The Seder begins with lighting candles, a benediction over wine, introducing the three main symbols of Passover: Matza (unleavened), Marror (bitter herbs) and Pesach (roasted bone).
Following the telling of the story of Passover a festive meal is served and concluded with songs of praise
Temple Israel will hold the Passover Seder/Festival meal Wednesday, April 5. A festival that all centers around asking questions: “Why tonight is different from all nights?” and singing “When Moses was in Egypt Land, Let my people go” and opening the door for Elijah, the prophet.
Rabbi Moshe Elbaz is with Temple Israel. He and Temple Israel extend best wishes and Happy Passover and Easter to the Valdosta community.
