VALDOSTA — Eighty students are quarantined within Valdosta City Schools due to possible exposure to COVID-19, according to the system's weekly update.
Of the 8,273 systemwide student population, four new positive cases were reported.
Student population is broken down by virtual and in-person with Valdosta City Schools reporting 2,640 virtual students and 5,633 in-person.
The data reflects numbers reported to the school system as of March 19, according to a report released by school officials this week.
There are 1,122 employees, four of whom are quarantined due to possible exposure and one reported current COVID-19 case.
The next weekly update will be posted by school officials March 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.