VALDOSTA — Eighty-five students are quarantined within Valdosta City Schools due to possible exposure, according to the system's weekly COVID update.
Of the 8,295 systemwide student population, 10 new positive cases were reported.
Student population is broken down by virtual and in-person with Valdosta City Schools reporting 2,660 virtual students and 5,635 in-person.
The data reflects numbers reported to the school system as of Feb. 26, according to a report released by school officials.
There are 1,122 employees, five of whom are quarantined due to possible exposure and 10 reported current COVID-19 cases.
The next weekly update will be posted by school officials March 5.
