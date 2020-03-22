VALDOSTA – An eighth COVID-19 case has been confirmed in Lowndes County, according to Georgia Department of Public Health information released noon Sunday.
The Lowndes County number had remained at seven since Friday evening.
The state health department releases numbers at noon and 7 p.m. each day.
As of noon Sunday, Lowndes County has eight confirmed cases; Georgia has 600 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 23 related deaths, according to health officials.
