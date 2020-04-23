VALDOSTA – The number of local postal workers with COVID-19 has nearly tripled in two weeks.
Eight employees at the Northside post office location have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement this week from the United States Postal Service.
That signifies an additional five cases from the three employees at the location who tested positive by April 10, confirmed a USPS statement.
Despite the increase in employees with the virus, the USPS maintains it believes the risk of transmission to other employees who work at the location is low and would alert employees of any further developments, according to the statement.
USPS confirmed again it would not disclose the roles of the workers at the location, citing the Rehabilitation Act and the Privacy Act, according to the statement.
Ricky Rowell, one of the original three Northside employees to test positive, was still being treated at Tift Regional Medical Center as of Thursday afternoon, according to his wife, Teresa.
Rowell has been hospitalized since April 14, and while his fever had dissipated, he was still receiving oxygen, Teresa said. Ricky will be re-evaluated Friday to see if he can be discharged.
"I'm praying he will be able to come home for the weekend," Teresa said in a text message.
