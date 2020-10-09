VALDOSTA – Eight students have tested positive for COVID-19 during the past week, according to the most recent update from Lowndes County Schools.
Out of 10,606 students, 71 were quarantined due to possible exposure at school, according to the county schools report.
An additional 90 were quarantined due to community exposure.
Thirteen new employee cases were reported out of 1,390 employees. Eight employees are quarantined for possible exposure at school and an additional 16 employees are quarantined due to community exposure.
"For the past seven days, Lowndes County Schools positive COVID-19 cases of faculty and students is .175% compared to the Lowndes County community data reported by the Department of Public Health of .098%,” according to the school system update.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.